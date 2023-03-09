Fifteen million litre reservoir planned for Hutt Valley suburb of Naenae

The planned Hutt Valley reservoir will provide water to more than 50,000 residents (File photo).

Wellington Water is planning a 15 million litre reservoir for the Hutt Valley suburb of Naenae.

If approved and built, the reservoir would have the same capacity as six Olympic-sized swimming pools, and provide water to more than 50,000 residents, a statement from Wellington Water said. It would sit next to the existing Naenae reservoir at Summit Rd.

“A new reservoir will supply enough safe and healthy drinking water to cater for growth and increasing demand for water and reduce impacts on customers from network maintenance activity and repairs,” Wellington Water chief drinking water advisor Laurence Edwards said.

“It will be constructed to modern seismic standards, providing safe drinking water that is critical to community survival, service restoration, and recovery following a large earthquake.”

READ MORE:

* Wet weather bonus for Wellington region as water restrictions ease

* Featherston residents told to boil water until further notice

* Three Waters reform punishing those who manage system well, one council says



Wellington Water plans to consult the community about the proposed reservoir before going to Hutt City Council for resources consent.

Twenty-eight potential sites were looked at for the reservoir.

Watercare Auckland's Upper Nihotupu Dam reservoir in the Waitakere Ranges at the depth of the drought. (Video April 2020)

“The proposed site has numerous attributes for the reservoir including the required elevation, and an existing reservoir with much of the necessary infrastructure for a new build,” Edwards said.

“Another factor is site accessibility, and being undeveloped land, there is room to landscape after construction and minimise aesthetic impacts, maintaining the look of the existing area as much as possible.”

If approved, construction would start in mid-2024 and take two years to build.

Community drop-in sessions will happen on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm then from 9am to midday on Saturday at the CoCo Pop Up Community Space, 11 Hillary Court, Naenae.