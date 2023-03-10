Cook Strait ferry to go to serve the British Channel Islands

The MV Connemara arrived in Wellington in late-January following a 40-day journey from France.

Cook Strait ferry the Straitsman is set to leave New Zealand amid a time of notorious unreliability for crossings between the North and South Islands.

Condor Ferries on Thursday posted it was adding the Bluebridge ship to its fleet. It would serve the route between Portsmouth, on England's south coast, and the Channel Islands of Guernsey and Jersey. It did not post a date for the ship to leave New Zealand.

It comes at a time of particular headaches for people, vehicles, and freight across the Cook Strait by sea.

The Kaitaki lost power across Cook Strait with 864 people aboard in late January, triggering a large emergency response after a mayday call was issued. It got back to shore safely but hours late and was initially confined to port – during the final days of the school summer holidays – before going to freight-only crossings.

It had just resumed sailings when a gearbox problem was found. Interislander this week said it would be out of service for two more weeks.

Interislander is trying to move bookings to sailings on its other ships, Aratere and Kaiarahi, but warns this may not always be possible and there will be times bookings are cancelled.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Bluebridge’s the Straitsman is off to a new life, serving the British Channel Islands.

But those two ferries have also had recent issues. The Aratere had to change its course on February after a brief engine issue. Soon after, the Kiarahi was briefly out of service after an enginneering issue was found. The Interislander line alone carries at least $14 billion in freight annually.

Meanwhile, the Bluebridge line, which is losing the Straitsman, has had a better run recently – but not perfect.

A Straitsman sailing was delayed in February after a crew member broke a wrist in an incident involving a truck. There was a day in late-February when the Straitsman was forced to stop due to "urgent operational requirements" and the Connemara was suffering engine issues.

The Connemara joined Bluebridge in late-January and company spokesman Will Dady said it was a direct response to increased demand from freight clients and the travelling public.

”As a result of the high volume of emails we are receiving, our contact centre is extremely busy, and responses to emails are taking several days,” Bluebridge’s website warned on Friday morning.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment about the Straitsman’s departure.