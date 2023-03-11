Former consultants reveal 'ridiculous' $500-an-hour charges to Government

National Party leader Christopher Luxon delivered his State of the Nation speech in early March, promising to cut $400 million in government consultant and contractor spending if elected.

A former consultant who billed government departments $500 per hour has revealed the “ridiculous” amounts being paid to the profession – but warns the issue is not black and white.

Another, commenting in defence of the profession, has spoken of no longer doing government work after being made to fudge the numbers.

Yet another warned a political “witch hunt” into the industry risked tarring the good with the bad.

Meanwhile, a senior manager in a large government department has talked of a contractor working for four hours then billing for up to 12, and another simultaneously working for two public entities.

They are speaking out confidentially, and are identified here using false names, as the issue of government departments’ use of external consultants and contractors becomes a hot button issue in election year after National pledged to cut $400 million in government consultant and contractor spending if elected.

National claimed core public services, excluding Crown entities, spent almost $100m for the 2021/22 year across four big consultancy firms – Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG – up from $63m in 2021.

Kerry, a former consultant, worked for a consultancy firm and was charged out to government departments at the “ridiculous” sum of about $500 per hour.

Kerry’s actual salary was about $200,000 a year for what would often work out to be a 60-hour week

Kerry, who spent decades in the public service before consulting, saw the argument from both sides. Consultants were often brought in for jobs that an existing team either didn’t have the skills for or for restructuring work and other tasks “deemed a bit messy”.

The restructuring was often needed when a new government came in with a desire to increase or decrease the public service.

“It is the ongoing downsizing and upsizing that creates the need.”

Jamie, a senior manager in a large government department, said one consultant charged for 10 to 12 hours on a day he worked just four, then went to his holiday home. It was only discovered when the consultant bragged about it at a social event.

Another in his department worked three days as an employee and the rest of the week consulted for public agencies. In reality, the person was doing the jobs at the same time.

Meanwhile, contractors had responded to the cost of living crisis by demanding as much as $30 more per hour – and getting it approved – while public servants got no increase and were getting their thoughts ignored in favour of external consultants.

“There’s a lot of good people in our organisation and they don’t get the airtime.”

Some consultants did good work and there were times they were needed, he said. But bad ones “talk, do nothing, and create more work for themselves”.

Jamie knew of some that had essentially worked in the same job for years but stayed on consultancy fees by moving around teams while doing the same job.

John, a consultant, defended his profession and, like others, pointed to a difference between contractors and consultants.

Consultants were brought in short-term to advise on a project and oversee it, while contractors were hired for a specific job.

An independent consultant, on about $135 an hour, came with a vast background of experience and contacts. They could be working on a project that saved “tens of millions of dollars” to the department. If the consultant's fees came to 10% of the savings, that was “fantastic business”, he said.

Of that $135 per hour, $90 to $110 made it back to the consultant after an agent’s cut. Then came tax and the inevitable end of a contract and unpaid downtime while finding a new one.

John had stopped doing government work after alleged “dishonesty” he saw. One job was to make a department look to Treasury like it was spending its money well.

“They should have got a D. I had to get them a B,” he said.

Consultant Sam feared there was a “witch hunt” underway that would tar the entire profession – from the big four companies down to smaller firms and independent contactors.

Many filled a crucial role in picking up work from the stretched public service, though there was a “certain cosiness” between government departments and the big firms, Sam said.

EY, in an emailed statement, said it was needed for its specialised knowledge and skills to address “increasingly complex issues”.

“These issues often require different skill sets, technologies and capabilities to those that exist within government agencies and departments.”

Deloitte, PwC, and KPMG were also approached for comment.