Wellington's worst year of slips prompts call to lift spending on fixes to $15m

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter spoke at the site of a slip on The Terrace in Wellington on the morning of August 9 2022. The council later said some residents could return to their homes.

A record number of slips amid the depths of Wellington's winter has city councillors being warned more are coming and they will need to add millions to the retaining wall budget.

"Future slip events are also likely to occur more frequently and potentially at a greater scale over the short to medium terms and unless future increases in temperature are controlled could increase even more over long term," a report to the Wellington City Council environment and infrastructure committee on Thursday warns.

The council was notified of 1100 slips over a six-week period of July and August, resulting in 26 displaced households and 12 road closures. Four slip-compromised properties remained unoccupied with dangerous notices issued.

The council recorded a record 1143 slips in the winter of 2022 – more than triple the 373 in 2021 and many more than the 170 a year earlier.

READ MORE:

* Homeowner losing hope of fix for crumbling council-owned cliff face at his back fence

* Wellington City Council votes to give its tenants much-needed rent freeze

* Expect more floods, slips, Wellington warned after wild and damaging winter



The record slip number came amid a year of extreme weather, which ended up being the hottest on record for New Zealand with winter being both the wettest and warmest ever recorded.

Wellington’s winter rainfall was well above normal and August broke rainfall records for stations in Kelburn and Wellington Airport, MetService data shows.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Fixing a slip on Hornsey Rd, Melrose will cost the Wellington City Council just over $1 million.

The council spent $1.8 million on clearing slips in 2022 – up from $341,000 a year earlier – but that money wasn’t to stop future slips. The council currently spends about $3.5m a year on building seven or eight retaining walls.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Wellington City Council environment and infrastructure committee chairperson called for urgent help from central government.

“To address the major slip sites as quickly as possible, there needs to be an uplift in budgets, resources, and the ability to procure quickly,” the report written by council staff tells councillors.

“Our analysis shows that with sufficient budgets and resources, we could deal with all slips from 2022 over a two-year period.”

But, in order to take on existing planned retaining work plus fix the devastation of 2022, the $7m over two years would have to $15.4m. This would result in a “very ambitious programme” especially with many Wellington construction and professional resources redeployed to areas devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Chris Payne and his dog Otto by a slip on Birdwood St, Karori. (File photo)

Big-ticket new items include a $1m anchored mesh wall at a slip on Hornsey Rd, Melrose; a $1.95m reinforced concrete pile wall at Breaker Bay and a $1m anchored mesh wall at Birdwood St, Karori.

Councillor Tamatha Paul, chair of the committee on Thursday, said resilience in the face of climate change, increasing slips and floods, and all natural disasters was a council priority.

“Climate adaptation is just as important as climate mitigation so it’s important we do both. Especially projects that work to decarbonise our transport system.

“There is enough money to fund all the climate adaptation and mitigation work that must be done without slowing down everything else.”

“Increasing our rating base and council having access to more financial tools would certainly help. Central Government will need to step up its support to local communities urgently.”

Deputy chairperson Tim Brown, a regular campaigner to keep council costs down on non-core services, said he would challenge staff to make sure they were asking for enough to properly deal with slips.