One flown to hospital after crash blocks Wairarapa road

Police at the scene of the crash on Sunday in the Wairarapa town of Featherston.

State Highway 53 in the Wairarapa town of Featherston has reopened after a serious crash.

Police said the crash involved two-vehicles on Revans St – the State Highway 53 route to Martinborough – about 11.30am on Sunday.

One person was being treated and would be flown to hospital.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency described the crash as “serious”.

The highway was closed at the intersection of Lyon St and would remain closed while the police’s serious crash unit investigated. It opened again about 3.30pm.