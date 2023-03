Police investigators will look into the crash (File photo).

State Highway 53 in the Wairarapa town of Featherston is closed due to a serious crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the “serious” crash happened shortly after 11.30am on Sunday.

The highway was closed at the intersection of Lyon St and would remain closed while the police serious crash unit investigates.

Detours are in place but delays are expected.