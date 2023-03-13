'I was left stranded': Young couple raises concerns for safety after night bus failed to show up

Sophia waited alone for a scheduled night bus that never came, early on Sunday morning.

A Wellington student who was left feeling panicked after a night bus she relied on to get home failed to show up has raised concerns for other women’s safety getting home.

Sophia, 21, who asked not to use her surname, said she had used the last of her phone battery to check on the bus schedule before making the walk to the bus stop from a friend’s house early on Sunday morning.

According to Metlink, a bus would be at Wellington Hospital Stop B at 1.42am. She left just before 1.30am to the bus stop and on arrival saw it was scheduled to still arrive as planned on the digital screen.

However, after passing the scheduled time, the bus was nowhere to be seen and then disappeared from the screen. The next bus was at least 40 minutes away.

Panicked, she tried to use the last percentage of her battery to get an Uber but her phone died. The last message to her partner was to say she was waiting for the night bus.

“I was basically left stranded because of the bus system,” Sophia said.

It comes amid transport woes in Wellington with the city’s “bustastrophe” showing no sign of easing.

Living in Wellington’s northern suburbs, Sophia regularly used the buses and noticed frequent cancellations but while that was an inconvenience, at night it was about a question of safety, she said.

“It’s not affordable to expect to take an Uber everywhere.”

She said the normally busy Adelaide Rd was deserted, leaving her feeling unsafe. Walking back to her friends house would require a walk through more deserted streets which left her feeling “quite panicked”.

Eventually catching the attention of a security guard inside a nearby building, he helped her order a taxi home. It cost $50 and got her home at 2.30am.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Metlink issued an alert saying bus cancellations remained high due to ongoing driver shortages.

“Many people wouldn’t have had money readily available to just pay for that taxi, let alone have the luck to find a security guard that would do that,” Sophia said.

“I was very lucky that he was a kind person who wanted to help.”

On Sunday morning, her partner Benjamin Mckie wrote to Metlink asking for a refund to “account for her travel cost and risk to her personal safety”.

"Wellingtonians aren't asking for the world, they're asking for the service they have been promised,” he said.

He believed there should be an independent review into Metlink’s operation of the bus network to “determine if their place in the city is tenable given the recent challenges”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Sophia and her partner Benjamin Mckie raised concerns around safety with the buses being unreliable and not notifying when they would be cancelled.

Sophia said it was important the night buses ran on time, even if they weren’t full. “It’s important people have a way home.”

A Metlink alert on its website, last updated on March 8, said bus cancellations remained high due to driver shortages.

“Check alerts before travelling, as cancelled trips may change with short notice,” it said.

A Metlink spokesperson said there was a severe outage with the digital timetables which was issued in an alert on Saturday morning but had since been taken down.

Metlink could only give a limited response to Stuff on Sunday but would provide more later on Monday, the spokesperson said.