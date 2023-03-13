Bush fire in Paremata briefly closes State Highway 59

A bush fire in Paremata erupted behind the Paremata railway station and briefly closed State Highway 59

State Highway 59 was temporarily closed near Paremata, north of Wellington, overnight on Sunday after a bush fire erupted in the vicinity of the train station.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around midnight, with nine fire vehicles in attendance as well as police and ambulance.

The last vehicle left the scene at 4:40am, with no reports of injuries, fatalities or property damage to the train station.

State Highway 59 was closed briefly to allow hoses to be run across the highway. However, all roads were fully reopened by 4:30am.