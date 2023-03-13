Diver who died near Mana Island named

Mana Island, closest to the foreground, was the site where a 58 year old diver failed to surface from the water.

Police have confirmed the name of the man who died while diving off Mana Island near Porirua on March 5.

Lower Hutt resident Shengwei Cao, 58, failed to surface while diving off the island.

Cao was unable to be revived when he was found and in the wake of his death, a seven-day rāhui was put in place from Plimmerton to Mana Island.

Local iwi asked the public to respect the rāhui, which prohibited the collection of fish and shellfish from the area.

Police said they were working to support the family and that Cao’s death had been referred to the coroner.