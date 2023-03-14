$15.1m in ratepayer money for a pedestrian crossing and speed reduction

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. (Video published June 2022).

Wellington ratepayers have so far forked out more than $15 million on Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), which physically right now amounts to a pedestrian crossing, some intersection changes, and speed reductions.

The figures have been released by the Wellington City Council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA). This financial year it plans to spend a further $40.2m on the project, which appears to be ramping up with a swag of new positions needing to be filled.

LGWM is an overhaul of the capital’s transport systems ranging from light rail, to bike lanes, to a new tunnel or two, and footpaths. It is jointly funded with the Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council each picking up 20% of the bill and the remaining 60% paid by the Government via Waka Kotahi NZTA.

The preferred option has a $7.4 billion price tag – up $1b from earlier estimates.

But the programme has had an infamously slow start and a 2021 report found it was “at risk of failing to deliver”.

Then, in January this year, the project’s first notable presence was opened: A pedestrian crossing over State Highway 1, Cobham Drive, on the road to the airport.

It came after most central city speed limits were deduced from 50kph to 30kph.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff In January the project’s first notable presence was opened: A pedestrian crossing over State Highway 1 on the way to the airport.

Waka Kotahi dealt with the LGOIMA on behalf of the council as it managed all costs then invoiced the councils accordingly.

Programme director Sarah Gardner said the figure did not include council staff time or other incidental costs.

It shows the cost to council has grown annually in the past three financial years from $2.7m to $5.8m to $6.5m.

Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving is a joint initiative tasked with developing transport systems for the city that support growth and make it easier for residents to move around, while tackling carbon targets.

It has $40.2m budgeted to spend in the current financial year, with $65.5m, $95.4m, then $71.3m in coming years.

The LGWM website currently has seven jobs advertised, including for a principal project manager, a manager of travel behaviour change, and a personal assistant.

The city council, Mayor Tory Whanau, and Waka Kotahi were asked for comment and to provide context for the spend. Each was invited to explain whether there was planning that had sucked up the millions.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Sarah Gardner, from Let's Get Wellington Moving, has released the cost to the council at $15.1m and counting.

None responded, with the council referring questions to LGWM – an entity Gardner’s LGOIMA response said was “not an organisation” but a “joint initiative”.

A statement from Gardner said some intersections had also been altered to make them safer for walkers and cyclists, and there had a speed reduction on State Highway 1 east of the Mount Victoria tunnel.

The spending so far included “planning, investigation, consultation, and design work” for specific projects such as transforming the Golden Mile. There had also been business cases for mass rapid transit and new tunnels through Mount Victoria.

”As with all investigation and planning work for major projects, sensible investment early on can substantially reduce overall costs and maximise the benefits to the community,” Gardner said.

The LGWM workload would increase in the coming years, she said.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop, National’s spokesperson on infrastructure, said LGWM was becoming a joke and authorities needed to get on with building.

“So far, it's a set of traffic lights on State Highway 1, endless consultation, endless business cases, and endless money on very little,” he said.