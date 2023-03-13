A tiny park in central Wellington is a little first for the city's pedestrians

Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

The first parklet that’s been built for Wellington passers-by has just been built on the north side of Brandon Street.

Hospitality businesses were allowed to create parklets – small pedestrian areas that are built on car parks – for free as part of the Wellington City Council’s pandemic response plan.

But now a parklet outside Stuff’s offices has been created as an area where anyone can sit or park up bikes or scooters.

“It’s all about making the streets people-friendly,” said Wellington City Council urban design and regeneration manager Farzad Zamani.

READ MORE:

* Nine councillors back removing private vehicles from Wellington's central city by 2025

* #DorkParking warning: 'We will go back with the ticket books'

* Wellington electric vehicle chargers are only being used 1-3 per cent of the time



Cycle Wellington co-chair Alex Dyer​, who works for Stuff and helped to build the parklet, said he hoped to see streets accommodate a wider range of transport options.

“In an ideal world, I’d love to see loading zones, bike parking, disabled parking, and regular vehicle parking along a street because more transport options means a more welcoming environment.”

As of March 2022, 27 inquiries have been made to Wellington City Council for parklets to be erected, with 11 formal applications made.

Of those, nine were approved and six have been built. Only two have been declined.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington City Council Urban Design and Regeneration manager Farzad Zamani sitting on the parklet benches outside Stuff. He says the parklet gives hospitality businesses more space.

“You’ll never get more than 20. What we’re thinking is maybe having two or three on most major streets. But it’ll never be a situation where street parking totally disappears,” Zamani said.

“Having that extra space allows businesses to serve many more people than they could if they only had their indoor space available. So the business becomes a destination,” said Zamani.

“And then businesses surrounding them see the benefits too. When diners sit down, they take in their surroundings and might spot a shop they like, which means that business gets a customer too.”

But businesses other than hospitality could make use of parklets. “If a bookshop wants to set up a parklet and have people read outside their store, we can’t really say no.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Cycle Wellington co-chair Alex Dyer said he wants to see streets cater for more diverse transport options.

The parklets are free until September 1, when the council might start charging. Zamani said the council charges $190 a year to use a pavement, so the cost for a parklet was likely to be around that.

Shay Lomas, the manager of The Old Quarter,​ welcomed the parklets that have been installed on Dixon St.

“That parklet can fit about 25 to 30 people if we max it out. If it wasn’t there, we’d be turning people away because we wouldn’t have enough room.

“Most of our customers arrive on foot anyway. We’re in the centre of town and it’s already a pain to drive in as it is. So it makes sense for us to cater towards that.

“We’d be sad to see it go if it ever did. It’s only ever been good for us.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Business owners have mixed opinions about parklets on Dixon Street, with some wanting them to stay and others who’d rather have their parking spaces back.

But Dixon Street Deli owner Ari Chait​ said his business didn’t see the benefit of the parklet.

“Our customers usually prefer to sit inside and we have lots of room to accommodate them. And with the way the Wellington weather is, it’s just not something we feel the need to use.

“Not having the parking spaces does mean deliveries become harder too. The trucks park way down the road and just makes it that bit harder to access our business.”