Night bus driver takes 'short-cut' failing to pick up passenger, Metlink says

Sophia Honey waited alone for a scheduled night bus that never came on Sunday morning.

A night bus which failed to show up at a stop on its route leaving a student stranded, was due to the driver taking a short-cut, skipping the stop back to Wellington’s city centre, Metlink says.

Sophia Honey left her friend’s house early on Sunday morning to catch a scheduled night bus from opposite Wellington Hospital, back to her home in Wellington’s northern suburbs, when the bus failed to arrive and disappeared from the digital timetable.

Panicked, the 21-year-old tried to use the last percentage of her battery to get an Uber but her phone died.

The normally busy Adelaide Rd was deserted, leaving her feeling unsafe, she said.

In response to questions from Stuff, Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said upon investigating, it found the bus driver had taken a short-cut back to the city centre from the southern suburbs, skipping the stop Honey was waiting at.

“The driver of the bus correctly followed the route out of the Wellington CBD to the southern suburbs but failed to complete the return leg of the journey,” Gain said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Metlink says the bus never showed up because the night bus driver took a short-cut back to the city, skipping Sophia Honey’s stop.

“We apologise to passengers who were unable to catch the N1 night bus that left Manners Street at 1am as scheduled on Sunday.”

Honey had relied on the bus scheduled online and on digital roadside signage, to arrive at Wellington Hospital Stop B at 1.42am.

Gain said it was “unacceptable” and Metlink would be investigating why the driver failed to complete the journey. It would take “further action with the operator if appropriate”, she said.

“This is matter of public safety, and we will be asking companies operating our night bus services to ensure their drivers adhere to set routes and complete journeys as scheduled.

“Any complaints received regarding this issue, will be considered and responded to directly, in accordance with our usual practice.”

Honey managed to get home with the help of a security guard in a nearby building but raised concerns for other people’s safety. “It’s important people have a way home,” she said.

Walking back to her friends house would require a walk through more deserted streets which had left her feeling “quite panicked”.

Her partner, Benjamin Mckie wrote to Metlink on Sunday to “do better”, asking for a refund for the $50 taxi ride to “account for her travel cost and risk to her personal safety”.

He believed there should be an independent review into Metlink’s operation of the bus network to “determine if their place in the city is tenable given the recent challenges”.

In response, Metlink said it apologised for the inconvenience caused to Honey. However, a refund would not be possible as it did not provide refunds for “service disruptions beyond our control”.

That included adverse weather conditions, accidents, communications failures, staff shortages and industrial action.

The ordeal came amid transport woes in Wellington with the city’s “bustastrophe” showing no sign of easing.

A Metlink alert on its website, last updated on March 8, said bus cancellations remained high due to driver shortages.

“Check alerts before travelling, as cancelled trips may change with short notice,” it said.