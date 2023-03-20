Hataitai residents dub leak 'our roadside water feature'

Residents in Hataitai are at the point of learning to live with their leaks, with one drily calling it “our roadside water feature.”

But beneath the humour lies frustration with water on Raupo St spewing from cracks in the asphalt and forming a stream in the gutter.

Further around the corner, a leak on Hamilton Rd had spread across the street with more water bubbling up from beneath the tarmac and causing a splash when cars crossed through it.

Stephen Moore​ has lived in Hataitai for more than decades and said the leaks are the worst he’s seen.

“It feels like our streets are all falling apart.

“People have been reporting the one on Raupo St since December and repairs just don’t seem to work. Last time, they had a look and drew some chalk around it.

“Now we’ve got the one up the hill on Hamilton Rd and that’s even worse. I wonder if Wellington Water staff are seeing what we’re seeing. It’s horrendous.”

Conor Knell/Stuff A leak on Raupo Street in Hataitai has been marked by Wellington Water but no work has been done to fix it so far

Moore said he felt quite sad seeing so much wasted water literally going down the drain.

“We’re told to save and conserve water, we have restrictions on lawn sprinklers, and yet hundreds if not thousands of litres are just pouring down the gutter.”

In a statement, Wellington Water’s head of customer experience Lisa Strickland said they were aware of both leaks but were taking different approaches.

“We planned the repairs at 88 Hamilton Road for March 15, but the crews were called away to another urgent job, and they couldn’t make it back to do the repairs on that day. When this happens, crews will reschedule the job as soon as they can.

“Raupo Street isn’t posing any significant risk and is only losing 1-4 litres per minute, so it’s taking a little longer for us to get to.”

Conor Knell/Stuff The leak on Hamilton Road spread out across the street, causing cars to splash through it as they passed by.

Strickland explained the meaning of blue chalk surrounding a leak.

“If you see a leak with a blue ‘W’, that means the leak has been reported and assessed by us. The other markings outline where the leak is and the approximate area, we need to dig up to allow us space to fix the pipe.

“The public always does a great job at reporting leaks, but the markings can save you time by letting you know it’s been reported.”

This week, Wellington Water fixed 220 leaks on the public drinking water network – or an average of 41 leaks per working day.

Since March 8, 3035 confirmed leaks have been identified by Wellington Water.