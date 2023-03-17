Free public transport for Wellington rugby fans

The free public transport initiative starts with the Hurricanes v Waratahs game on March 17 and covers all Sky Stadium games, finishing with the Hurricanes v Crusaders on June 3.

Rugby fans can travel to and from Hurricanes home games at Sky Stadium for free this season on Metlink trains and buses.

Punters just need to show train crew and bus drivers a match ticket or Hurricanes membership card.

Greater Wellington Regional councillor and rugby commentator Ken Laban hoped the initiative would help more families get to the stadium.

“We’re delighted to make it more affordable for families to go to games.

“This is a win for rugby fans and a win for the climate. Catching Metlink trains and buses means fewer cars on the road and fewer transport emissions.”

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said as well as helping more people go to the stadium, it would get them home safely too.

“This all means match goers can leave their cars at home, enjoy the game and get home for free.

“Hopefully, it also means bigger home crowds to help lift the team to success.”

Wellington’s public transport network continues to be under significant pressure, particularly buses.

A driver shortage continues and despite efforts to bring in new drivers from overseas attrition means the shortage remains steady about 125 bums-in-driving-seats.

Metlink compiled the numbers for Wednesday morning alone, showing 178 services were cancelled before midday.

Nearly all of those, 145, were Tranzurban buses. It comes after 284 trips – or 7.52% of all services – were cancelled on Monday, with a further 235 on Tuesday. An emailed statement from Metlink said it had 88 international recruits in the pipeline and eight in New Zealand undergoing training and licensing.