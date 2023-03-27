The simplified parking app experience that takes more of your money

PayMyPark, an app that allows drivers to pay for parking from a smartphone, has been used by the Wellington City Council since 2020.

It’s called pay and walk away technology but if you’re using it to park casually in the capital’s CBD it could be costing you more than you realise.

But using the app, or a credit card, to pay for parking means you’ll be paying more for it than you would if you paid with cash. The minimum meter payment is $1, which provides 12 minutes of parking. However, that’s only if you are paying by coin.

PayMyPark gives you the option of $1 worth of parking – if you use its Start-Stop function.The fixed period option is set to 15-minute increments, which means the minimum you can pay using that option is also $1.25.

“[When] paying by card, the payment price points are set at 30-minute increments to ensure the user experience is kept simplified,” information released by Wellington City Council under the Official Information Act notes. A bank fee of 50c is also added to card payments.

The stop-start function sets parking to the maximum time limit and reserves the money required for that until you press "Stop". You are then refunded any unused money. But, if you forget to stop it you’ll be charged for the full period, much like the way Snapper charges the full cash fare to the end of the line if you forget to “snap off” a bus.

Last year 19,842 people used the start-stop function at least once, making 512,017 transactions. While there’s no way of knowing how many might have “paid and driven away” without stopping the app, figures provided by the council show 370,095 transactions (72%) were stopped before the maximum time was reached.

Account users are also pinged a fee when topping up their balance on the app. The amount depends on how much you add. Adding $20 using a credit or debit card will set you back $1.72, or 8%, with that fee being increased incrementally the more you “deposit”.A portion of the fee includes commission, which the council said was commercially sensitive so would not disclose.

And for those looking to avoid even more pain in the pocket it might pay to steer clear of certain areas, with three metered parks in Featherston St – between Grey and Hunter Streets – ranked among the top five most lucrative, in terms of both fees collected and infringement fines. They raked in some $18,862 in infringement fees in 2022 and $34,969 in user charges. Willeston St and Customhouse Quay are home to the other two most ticketed parks.

People parking in Featherston Street received the most parking tickets in 2022, with 5135 issued, totalling $211,199.00

In Wellington most metered parks are limited to two hours 8am-5pm, but then switch to three hours from 5-8pm. Fees are $5 an hour Monday to Friday and $3 an hour on weekends.

There are no time limits on street parks in Auckland. Parking in the central city zone between 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday is $5 an hour – the same as in Wellington – then $10 an hour for every subsequent hour. If you are parking for less than 10 minutes you do not need to pay.

The council owns the parking meters, which are maintained by Global parking Solutions, while it has a contract with the owners of the PayMyPark technology, Arthur D Riley Co Ltd, to use the app.