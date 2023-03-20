Reported 'body' in sea off Gisborne most likely a log

A reported dead body, which sparked a helicopter search in waters off Gisborne, was most likely a log, police say.

Two search and rescue helicopters scoured an area about 25 nautical miles off Gisborne on Friday, after a passenger on cruise ship the Ovation of the Seas saw something in the water which they thought could be a dead body.

The search was called off later on Friday after there were no sightings.

Police on Monday said news had come from the ship that a review of CCTV footage showed a log passed the ship at the time of the sighting.

READ MORE:

* Rescue choppers search sea near Gisborne after report from cruise ship passenger

* Mangawhai community praised for rallying around stranded strangers

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Everything we know about the 11 people who've died



“It's believed that this is likely what was sighted.”

While it is unclear where the log originated, Cyclone Gabrielle in February saw huge amounts of forestry waste wood – or slash – washed down rivers to the coast and sea.