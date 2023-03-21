Point Howard water supply cut off again as leak springs near major slip site

A landslip caused by a burst water pipe took out a chunk of Howard Rd in Point Howard on March 14.

A week after a burst water pipe caused a major slip in Point Howard, Wellington Water has cut off water supply to almost the entire suburb.

In a social media post at midday on Tuesday, Wellington Water said crews were responding to another leak near the pipe which burst on March 14, causing a slip on Howard Rd.

Wellington Water said they had turned off the water supply to 165 properties at midday Tuesday.

“We want to avoid the pipe bursting and so it’s important we prioritise the leak now and get it fixed, to avoid a bigger job and more disruptions to Point Howard customers in the future.”

Wellington Water expected to have water service restored by mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

A joint report into the slip by Hutt City Council and Wellington Water will be published on the council’s website once completed. It is likely to be released in early April.