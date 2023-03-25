Call for lower fees, with 54% of Wellington's on-street car parks in use

About 1200 on-street parks are being removed as part of a city-wide cycleway rollout in Wellington.

Revenue from metered parks in Wellington is tanking as alternative methods of transport are encouraged, prompting calls for fees to be slashed.

It comes as figures reveal just 54% of available on-street car parking is being used.

Diane Calvert is among a group of Wellington City councillors looking at ways to increase council income and re-prioritise spending to reduce the burden on rates.

Cheaper parking fees – the council’s biggest income earner outside of rates – is top of the agenda, despite the council’s own parking strategy encouraging other “active” methods of getting around, such as walking, cycling and public transport.

“Any strategy needs to have a number of elements to work,” Calvert said. “In this case a well-functioning bus system – which clearly the city doesn’t [have].”

About 1200 on-street parks are being removed as part of a city-wide cycleway rollout, with leaked meeting papers last year revealing the loss of revenue was expected to exceed $2m.Others have been removed to make way for 12 kerbside “parklets” – mini parks or outdoor dining areas.

“We have been told actual utilisation of the [car] parks is at 54% when the target is 70-80%,” Calvert said. “Not only does this have an impact on income but also suggests that there are not the same amount of people in the central city visiting businesses, restaurants and shops.”

Figures supplied to Stuff show the average income from a metered park was $5200 in the year to December 2022. That included cash, cards and the PayMyPark app, but not revenue earned from parking tickets. However, separate information, released under the Official Information Act reveals the five most used parks – three of them in Featherston St – bring in an average of just over $10,000 in fees and an average $5800 in fines.

For each parklet there’s a one-off application fee of $197 followed by an annual renewal fee of $99. The average loss of revenue from parking spaces currently permitted to be used as parklets is around $79,000​ a year, including both metering and infringement fees, according to council figures.

Calvert said while Wellingtonians were already facing a hefty 12.3% rates hike it was likely inflationary pressures and further increases in interest rates would add costs to existing budgets.

The last interest rate rise was yet to be factored into the council’s budget, she said. “If we add the extra $8m Wellington Water has requested that’s [already] approximately a 2% rate rise.”

Cheaper parking fees would encourage more people to use on-street parking more often, thus maximising revenue, she said.

It has been done before – in March last year the council dropped parking costs to $1 per hour for evenings and weekends for three months, in an effort to encourage people back into the city following Covid lockdowns.

“What I and others are asking about is whether there is a ‘sweet spot’ between the level of parking fees and the utilisation rate to increase our overall revenue and help boost the vibrancy in the central city,” Calvert said.

Calvert said further analysis needed to be done to check whether lowering fees would deliver enough benefits to be worthwhile, but suggested fees of $3 and hour during the week, with a $2 an hour or $6 a day maximum in the Clifton parking building.

Currently, most parking in the CBD is $5 an hour during the week between 8am and 8pm.

Councillor Ben McNulty said reduced parking charges was considered when Calvert and a group of councillors put an amendment to the Annual Plan before the council.

He – and a majority of the council – voted against it because staff said it was likely to decrease revenue.

There was “no good data” to show lower parking prices would increase occupancy rates of the car parks enough to offset the reduced price.

The more appropriate place to look at parking prices was in the “much more comprehensive review” of parking, McNulty said, where the council was looking at dynamic charging technology, where pricing would respond to demand in real time.

Fellow councillor Tamatha Paul said there were “more modern, creative ways of supporting the vibrancy of our city that don’t harm the environment or take up precious public space”.

She supported opening a medium-sized venue. “That’s going to fill the city, the hotels, the restaurants and the hearts of our city.”

-Additional reporting by Erin Gourley