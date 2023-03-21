Heavy swells set to pound Wellington's south coast

A band of cloud and rain moves across the North Island this afternoon with some heavy falls possible.

Heavy swells are expected on Wellington’s south coast from 7pm Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday.

Waves of four metres are expected on Tuesday evening, rising to 5m by early Wednesday morning.

MetService is warning that the swells could wash onto the roads around the south coast of Wellington and Eastbourne, especially two hours each side of Wednesday morning's king tide at 5.50am.

“We’ve done a lot of the groundwork already to minimise the impact of these swells and as it stands, we’re waiting prepared,” said Wellington City Council Richard MacLean.

He said contractors were on standby around coastal areas.

“The removal of gravel at Ōwhiro Bay should minimise any waves coming up and over the road. That said, with big swells coming, we always advise people stay away from the coast if possible and use their common sense

“We also recommend follow any council updates around possible road closures or other risks on our website or social media pages.”

MacLean said the Regional Emergency Management Office was monitoring the situation .

South Coast resident Eugene Doyle​ said they’re confident they’ll stay safe.

“We might get a bit of light debris wash up on the road but nothing too exciting.

“The council have been in touch to let us know they’re watching the situation but it’ll be interesting to see those gravel removal works put to the test.

”Overall, it’s nothing we can’t handle.”

Similar swell warnings are in place for Wairarapa, from Turakirae Head round to Castlepoint, from early Wednesday until 9pm.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff South Coast communities expect to avoid any major disruption from the night’s heavy swells.(File photo)

MetService forecaster William Nepe​ said the swells were the result of a low pressure zone heading towards the Chatham Islands.

“That low pressure zone has just finished up in the South Island and is moving away to the east.

“As it goes along, it’s generating significant southerlies which are likely what’s causing the heavy swell along the Wellington South Coast.”

Updates for any weather related disruption can be found at www.wellington.govt.nz