Heavy swells, strong winds set to lash southern tip of North Island

A band of cloud and rain moves across the North Island this afternoon with some heavy falls possible.

Large waves and strong winds are headed towards the Wellington south coast and Wairarapa on Wednesday, MetService warns.

MetService is warning that the waves – potentially as high as 5 metres - could wash onto the roads around the Wellington south coast and Eastbourne, particularly two hours each side of the king tide at 5.50am.

Motorists are also being warned waves could splash across the tracks and the southbound lane of the Hutt Expressway.

Despite the swells, MetService said air pressure was not expected to drop significantly which could limit the impact of the swells.

Meanwhile, 6-metre waves are forecast around Palliser Bay, easing to 5m later on Wednesday.

MetService forecaster William Nepe​ said the swells were the result of a low pressure zone heading towards the Chatham Islands.

“That low pressure zone has just finished up in the South Island and is moving away to the east.

“As it goes along, it’s generating significant southerlies which are likely what’s causing the heavy swell along the Wellington south coast.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Big waves are expected for Wellington’s south coast on Wednesday morning.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the Regional Emergency Response Office was monitoring the situation.

“With big swells coming, we always advise people stay away from the coast if possible and use their common sense.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Beachside properties on Ōwhiro Bay are unlikely to suffer the damage they sustained in 2021, thanks to help from council.

Ōwhiro Bay has been hit particularly hard in the past, with residents in 2021 asking for the beach to be dug out after sand washed on to the beach formed in such a way that waves and debris were damaging homes.

Council subsequently obliged, and their diggers arrived in December 2021 to much fanfare from residents.

South coast resident Eugene Doyle​ said they’re confident they’ll stay safe.

“We might get a bit of light debris wash up on the road but nothing too exciting.

“The council have been in touch to let us know they’re watching the situation but it’ll be interesting to see those gravel removal works put to the test.”

Updates for any weather related disruption can be found at www.wellington.govt.nz