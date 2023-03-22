Wellington Water wrong, then wrong again on sewage leaking into harbour

Waste water has been flowing into Wellington Harbour due to a cross connection on Manners St.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton trumpeted a big win for his team, which found and fixed a sewage leak into Wellington Harbour, but it has now been revealed he was wrong on two crucial points.

Crampton wrote to Wellington City councillors on February 2 about how his drainage investigation team had a “significant win” and improved water quality in the process by tracking wastewater entering Wellington Harbour back to a private property on Manners St. He told councillors the issue was then fixed.

In response to media questions, Wellington Water said the cross connection was on a private property, and it was up to the building owner to pay for the fix.

But on Wednesday, Wellington Water spokesperson Mark Scott confirmed this was wrong on two counts – the problem was only now being fixed, and it was the council’s responsibility to pay for it. Crampton’s letter to councillors was based on inaccurate information he had been given.

He would not say who supplied the incorrect information but said Wellington Water “has taken responsibility for the mistake”.

Documents supplied by Wellington Water under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show the water utility wrote to the owners of the Manners St property in December to let them know their wastewater was discharging into the storm water network, which flows into Wellington Harbour.

“Please arrange for a plumber or drain layer to investigate the matter further and attend to this issue as soon as possible,” the letter said.

“You must have the works completed within 14 days of this notice and let us know that the works are completed.”

If the works were not done on time, Wellington Water would do them and then recover the costs, the letter said.

Stuff The sewage plant at Moa Point on Wellington’s south coast, where wastewater is meant to end up.

Wellington Water has confirmed that the owners did not meet the 14-day deadline, but they didn’t need to as the fault was found to be in a council asset and therefore its responsibility to fix.

Crampton told councillors on February 2 that the problem was then fixed, but the legacy remained as storm water from that part of the city travelled out to sea via a large “syphon” 16 metres below ground and considerably below sea level near Frank Kitts Park.

“The syphon holds over a million litres; as well as solid contaminants that have entered into the system,” he said.

“We can suck out some solid material from the pipe floor at access points along the pipe, but to properly clear the pipe of contamination is a much more difficult challenge.”