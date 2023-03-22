Arrest made in Gisborne after firearms incident

Police arrested a man in Gisborne in relation to a firearms incident last week.

Police in Gisborne arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday following a search warrant at a residential address in the city.

The man, who police say has gang affiliations, has been charged with aggravated burglary, threatening to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges are related to an incident on March 18, when a residential address in Gisborne was broken into and the occupants were threatened with a firearm.

Police also seized a loaded firearm at the Gisborne address on Wednesday.

Inspector Darren Paki said that police would continue to hold gang members to account for violent actions as part of an ongoing police operation that aimed to disrupt organised crime.

“Operation Kōtare is dedicated to making our community safer through strong enforcement tactics, and sustainable prevention actions with our community, Iwi and agency partners.”

The arrested man has appeared in the Gisborne District Court.