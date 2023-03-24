Let's Get Wellington Moving consultant costs climb past $130 million

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. (Video published June 2022).

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) is expecting outside experts’ fees will soar to $60 million in the coming year, after already spending $38.5m on external consultants in the past three years and $35m this year.

The figures were obtained by Greater Wellington Regional councillor Simon Woolf – whose council is one of the project funders – under the Official Information Act. They left him “horrified”, especially as he said the real cost would be higher still once staff and governance time was factored in.

LGWM is a massive overhaul of the way Wellingtonians get from A to B. It features tunnels, light rail, bike and bus lanes, footpath changes, and speed limit alterations. The preferred option comes with a forecast price tag of $7.4 billion though this is now tipped to go higher.

The response showed that $94.2m had been spent so far on LGWM, of which $38.5m was on external consultants. It was expected that $60m would be spent on “on engineers, planners, designers and other external specialists” in the coming financial year.

In response to a media requests on Thursday, LGWM said the external specialist cost in the current financial year would be about $35m.

Critics have pointed out that, since the project started in 2015, there is little more to show for it than some tweaked intersections, a pedestrian crossing, and lower city speed limits. But proponents argue a project of its scale must start with extensive consultation before major works begin.

Supplied Let’s Get Wellington Moving images showing the detailed designs for the plan to pedestrianise Wellington’s Golden Mile.

“Anyone who has been involved with building a house will know it takes a long time and a lot of money to a lot of experts before you can put a spade in the ground,” said regional councillor and chairperson of the transport committee Thomas Nash.

“You’ve got to pay architects, engineers, geotech folks, planners, lawyers, quantity surveyors, you name it, there’s a specialist service for it.

“The same is true for major infrastructure projects and with this much money being invested in Wellington’s transport and urban development future I would hope that we are doing the absolute best due diligence we can get.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Regional councillor Simon Woolf was ‘horrified’ about the external costs.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner on Thursday said the project was “a very large and complex multi-decade infrastructure programme” that still had a $7.4b expected cost.

“Given the scale of the projects involved – including mass rapid transit through the central city and a new Mount Victoria Tunnel – significant external specialist support, including international expertise, is needed.”

It was not appropriate to have the full time expertise on staff to handle the array of skills needed, she said.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert, who opposes LGWM beyond improvements to the Ngāūranga to airport corridor, had heard anecdotal talk that the real cost was now more than $8b.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said getting the right expert advice was crucial.

But getting true figures were hard as even elected members questions to staff were sent on to Waka Kotahi NZTA and treated as OIA requests, she said.

“We need to take a good look at what LGWM is delivering and what we expect for the money,” she said.

City councillor Iona Pannett, who supports better public transport, walking, and cycling, but not a second tunnel, said recent climate events showed we needed to get to work on sustainable changes.

”If money is spent and it is a good outcome, then it is money well spent,” she said.

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown labelled the project a “gravy train for consultants”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood’s office was approached for comment.