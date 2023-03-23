Controversial speaker Posie Parker and her links to CPAC Australia

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, has created a furore ahead of her upcoming New Zealand tour.

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen​ – a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others – has confirmed links to conservative group CPAC Australia while denouncing neo-nazis as “abhorrent”.

CPAC Australia is a libertarian organisation that is currently petitioning against an indigenous voice in Australia’s parliament, and aligns itself with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. It is linked to the United States’ CPAC, full name Conservative Political Action Conference, which famously supports former US president Donald Trump.

Keen, who also uses the name Posie Parker, is on her way to speak in New Zealand. She is seen as staunchly pro-women by some and an anti-trans activist by others.

Speaking from Australia, where she has courted controversy after neo-nazis turned up at her rally, said she didn’t care what label she was given but shared no sympathies with nazis.

READ MORE:

* Queer activist group plans 'positive' protest near anti-trans gathering

* Immigration minister prefers anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull 'never set foot in NZ'

* What you need to know about the anti-trans activist coming to NZ



“I think they are abhorrent.”

She confirmed CPAC Australia had helped her with speaking events in Australia but said no money changed hands in order for her to share the group’s logo.

Breakfast The Breakfast crew discussed the issues surrounding Posie Parker’s visit to New Zealand and read out feedback sent to them by viewers.

She was told that she needed public liability insurance to hold public events in Australia and CPAC had offered to cover her events under its existing insurance. This was accepted, but any left-leaning organisation was welcome to sponsor her, she said.

“I’m a women’s rights campaigner with no political affiliations.”

No such deal was needed with her upcoming New Zealand tour, which she said was funded by sales of her merchandise.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Posie Parker, also known as Kelly-Jay Keen, gestures during a Standing for Women protest in February in Glasgow, Scotland.

Keen’s upcoming arrival in New Zealand, where she will speak in Auckland and Wellington, has been mired in controversy. Immigration Minister Michael Wood labelled her views “repugnant” and the groups she was linked to as “vile”.

However, a decision on whether to suspend her visa waiver sat with Immigration, which this week allowed her to come in.

However, Victoria University law academic Eddie Clark has posted on Twitter that there was probably power to legally challenge Immigration NZ’s decision.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Teri O’Neill: ‘imported, far-right hate speech is not welcome in our diverse, inclusive city.’

On Thursday Keen said she had legal people in Australia, New Zealand, and England ready to take up the fight if necessary.

Wellington City Council has confirmed it will light up the Michael Fowler Centre in the colours of the transgender flag this week in support of the trans community and in opposition to Keen’s Wellington rally on Sunday.

“It will show that imported, far-right hate speech is not welcome in our diverse, inclusive city,” said city councillor and member of the rainbow community Teri O’Neill.

”Wellington needs to stand together to create a more inclusive and welcoming society for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.”