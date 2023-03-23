Human rights groups seek interim order to stop Posie Parker coming to NZ

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, has created a furore ahead of her upcoming New Zealand tour.

Human rights organisations are seeking an interim order to prevent controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen from entering New Zealand.​

Keen, also known as Posie Parker – a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others – has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed on Wednesday she will be allowed into Aotearoa, despite Immigration Minister Michael Wood‘s comments about her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

On Thursday, Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride said they had filed for a judicial review in the High Court of that decision. They were also seeking an interim order to stop Keen from entering the country until the judicial review could take place.

The groups believed her presence in Aotearoa posed “a significant threat to public order and a risk to public interest”, as outlined under Section 16 of the Immigration Act, said Ahi Wi-Hongi, executive director of Gender Minorities Aotearoa and spokesperson for the groups.

“The facts in this case are clear, and the minister’s failure to act is putting our communities in danger. We are not opposing freedom of speech, we are opposing the measurable threat to public order and the safety of transgender people.”

Max Tweedie, executive director of Auckland Pride, said: “We are determined to challenge this decision in order to protect the well-being and safety of our trans, non-binary and takatāpui communities in Aotearoa.”

Wellington City Council has confirmed it will light up the Michael Fowler Centre in the colours of the transgender flag this week in support of the trans community and in opposition to Keen’s Wellington rally on Sunday.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Keen confirmed links to conservative group CPAC Australia while denouncing neo-nazis as “abhorrent”.

CPAC Australia is a libertarian organisation that is currently petitioning against an indigenous voice in Australia’s parliament, and aligns itself with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. It is linked to the United States’ CPAC, full name Conservative Political Action Conference, which famously supports former US president Donald Trump.

Keen is seen as staunchly pro-women by some and an anti-trans activist by others.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Posie Parker, also known as Kelly-Jay Keen, gestures during a Standing for Women protest in February in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking from Australia, where she has courted controversy after neo-nazis turned up at her rally, said she didn’t care what label she was given but shared no sympathies with nazis.

“I think they are abhorrent.”

She confirmed CPAC Australia had helped her with speaking events in Australia but said no money changed hands in order for her to share the group’s logo.

She was told that she needed public liability insurance to hold public events in Australia and CPAC had offered to cover her events under its existing insurance. This was accepted, but any left-leaning organisation was welcome to sponsor her, she said.

“I’m a women’s rights campaigner with no political affiliations.”

No such deal was needed with her upcoming New Zealand tour, which she said was funded by sales of her merchandise.

Keen’s upcoming arrival in New Zealand, where she will speak in Auckland and Wellington, has been mired in controversy. Immigration Minister Michael Wood labelled her views “repugnant” and the groups she was linked to as “vile”.

However, a decision on whether to suspend her visa waiver sat with Immigration, which this week allowed her to come in.

However, Victoria University law academic Eddie Clark has posted on Twitter that there was probably power to legally challenge Immigration NZ’s decision.

On Thursday Keen said she had legal people in Australia, New Zealand, and England ready to take up the fight if necessary.