A single vehicle incident caused traffic delays on the Remutaka Hill Road.

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash on the Remutaka Hill Road.

Police and ambulance attended the single vehicle accident about 1:30pm.

The crash happened on the Wellington side of the road’s summit.

The rider was airlifted to Wellington Hospital and the road was closed for 20 minutes to allow the helicopter to land and police to clear the vehicle away.

Emergency services left the scene at 2:30pm, police said.