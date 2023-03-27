Lower Hutt leak spews water next to 400-volt power cables

Leaking water surrounding a post warning of high voltage cables buried below a footpath in Alicetown, Lower Hutt.

Residents in Lower Hutt have spent the past month watching leaking water flow around a black post marked “Danger – 400 volt cables”.

The leak just south of the Alicetown shops on Cuba St has formed a significant puddle along the gutter, pushing over rubbish bins and causing some of their contents to float around the wheels of parked cars.

Resident Allan Strawbridge said he had tried all options to get it remedied.

“It is a bit too close for comfort to those cables, that’s for sure.

“I’ve just about complained to everyone I can – Wellington Water, Hutt City Council. Everyone asks about it and that’s all I can really do.”

The leak emanates from the boundary between private property and the public footpath, making it unclear whose responsibility it is.

Conor Knell/Stuff The puddle that formed along Cuba Street in Alicetown from a leak in the pavement, which residents nicknamed a lake. The puddle had been collecting rubbish along the gutter of the street.

”It’s been going for weeks and weeks and it’s left us with a lake we never asked for. Our house shouldn’t be waterfront property,” Strawbridge said.

He was also annoyed at what the water was doing to the bins.

“We’re very proud of Alicetown and we try to keep it clean but when a lake develops on your street, it picks up all sorts of stuff.

“You’ve got many Olympic swimming pools’ worth of treated drinking water going down the drain and we’re over here being told to conserve our water usage.”

Strawbridge said that by March 24, contractors had arrived to fix the leak.

Conor Knell/Stuff Leaking water backing up along Cuba Street towards the Alicetown shops

However, in a statement, Wellington Water’s head of customer experience Lisa Strickland said it wasn’t their responsibility.

“Our crews have assessed the leak at 420 Cuba St, Alicetown, and found it’s coming from the private network.

“Wellington Water is not responsible for repairing leaks on private networks. We have a formal process in place to notify the owner of a private leak so they can make arrangements to get the leak fixed.”

This week, Wellington Water fixed 145 leaks out of 3103 confirmed leaks across the region.

With 40% of Wellington’s water seeping away through leaks, we’re demanding action from authorities. Each week, we’ll highlight the region’s worst. Email news@dompost.co.nz.