Two people die in crash after fleeing police in central Wellington

Police have confirmed that two people have died following a crash in Wellington overnight.

The crash occurred at 2.10am, when a car with four occupants hit a building on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable Street.

Police also confirmed that two other occupants of the car were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before the crash the car had been signalled to stop by police.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the car was not pursued.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the crash scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.