Wellington's St Gerard's Monastery sold after three weeks on the market

Wellington’s eye-catching St Gerard's Monastery has sold after gathering attention from potential buyers from across the motu and overseas. (File photo)

From museum to private library, private art gallery or community centre – potential buyers had many ideas for what they would like to do with Wellington’s iconic St Gerard's Monastery.

However, the future of the building, a landmark on Wellington’s skyline, was yet to be revealed after it was sold to new owners this week.

Real estate agent James Copeland confirmed on Monday evening the building had been sold after three weeks on the market.

He was unable to say who the new owners were and what price it was bought for but said it attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers.

“We had a very diverse range of people come through, including people outside of Wellington and some people based overseas,” Copeland said.

“The range of ideas for the monastery was really broad.”

The peach-coloured building, nestled on Mt Victoria, overlooked the capital city for over 100 years and held its final mass in 2021 before it was closed because of its earthquake-prone status.

The Category 1 heritage-listed building was built in 1908.

Stuff After 113, the peach-coloured church perched on a hill in Mt Victoria has closed due to earthquake concerns (Video first published in 2021)

Its owners made the “difficult decision” after they struggled to raise the $11 million to $13m needed to pay for strengthening work.

Wellington property developer Maurice Clark considered taking on the estimated $20 million restoration project at the time, saying it should be converted into a public facility such as a university building.

People were aware there would be “a certain amount of cost involved” with the purchase, he said.

Copeland said the experience selling the historical and iconic building was “a little bit nerve-wracking” but “thoroughly enjoyable”.

Monique Ford/Stuff The future of the building is yet to be known but potential buyers came with a broad range of ideas, real estate agent James Copeland said.

“I wouldn’t want to go through it again for a few weeks but really privileged and honoured to have had that opportunity.”

Copeland’s family had a history of being involved with the building for over 30 years and his father Gordon Copeland had tried to raise funds for earthquake strengthening before he died.

“It definitely had a special place in my heart ... I felt like I was honouring my family apart from honouring the owners as well.”

Copeland was unable to say what the new owners had plans for with the building but expected the information to become public in due course.

“Like a lot of Wellingtonians, I’ll be watching with interest to see what the next chapter for that building is.”