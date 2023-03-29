'Irresponsible': Push to delete light rail from $7.4b Wellington transport plan

An artist’s impression of the potential transformation of roads outside Wellington Hospital, feat light rail and cycling lanes.

Near-majorities of Wellington’s city and regional councils are calling for ditching light rail for the city with one calling it the “transport equivalent of a unicorn”.

Light rail is one of the big ticket items – alongside two new tunnels through Mount Victoria – in the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport overhaul, which has gone up in price for $6.4b to $7.4b with some fearing that the cost will only climb from there.

“The price was ludicrous, now it is irresponsible,” said regional councillor David Lee, who pointed out the cost was now six times that of the new 27-kilometre-long, $1.25b Transmission Gully stretch of State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

He is one of at least five confirmed regional councillors now opposing light rail based on cost and advocating for better buses instead, with at least three others still yet to make a call. Seven would be needed for a majority in the 13-member council. Meanwhile, across at the Wellington City Council, seven members of the 16-member council are openly opposed to light rail.

READ MORE:

* Secret review into $7.4b Wellington project is not for elected members' eyes

* Let's Get Wellington Moving 'spending millions on nothing': City councillor

* Light rail to Island Bay before the Airport mulled as officials consider Wellington transport package



On Wednesday both councils were getting their first briefing of the year from LGWM in a workshop closed to the public.

STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. (Video published June 2022).

Lee said a motion could be passed at the regional council to pull it out of funding LGWM, while city councillor Diane Calvert said funding for the project was yet to be approved, meaning it could still pull out of or scale back light rail.

“‘The numbers no longer stack up and the city has no plans on how to pay for it,” Calvert said.

However, they will face stiff opposition. Mayor Tory Whanau stormed to victory last year after campaigning on light rail, and she has a current majority from the left on her side for many issues. She said this week any decisions had to be based on “robust data” via an upcoming business case. “We need to wait until that is released to see how things stack up.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff City councillor Nicola Young on light rail: ‘the transport equivalent of a unicorn.’

Regional council chairperson Daran Ponter was yet to decide if he backed light rail and would base his decision on a detailed business case, due in mid-2024. But the regional council too has strong support for light rail – not least from transport committee chairperson Thomas Nash.

Nash said both councils had already voted “resoundingly” for light rail, with a back-up of bus rapid transit.

”If new evidence emerges that we should do something different, we will do something different,” he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Mayor Tory Whanau campaigned on light rail and won with a huge majority.

Light rail was just one aspect of LGWM and probably cheaper than two tunnels. He was not opposed to the tunnels but said critics should look at all aspects if they wanted to save money.

Relying on improved buses alone was not feasible, he said.

“There will be full bus, followed by full bus – a long line of full buses crawling along at peak times.”

Regional councillor Simon Woolf said light rail was unrealistic and “needs to be taken out of the equation”.

Regional councillors Adrienne Staples, Penny Gaylor and Chris Kirk-Burnnand also said light rail was too costly right now.

Hikitia Ropata and David Bassett were after more evidence to make informed decisions.

At the city council, Nicola Young said light rail needed to be scrapped before more money was “wasted”.

“It's a fantasy project. The transport equivalent of a unicorn.”

Tim Brown, John Apanowicz, Ray Chung, Tony Randle and Sarah Free joined Calvert and Young in opposing light rail. Most supported bus improvements instead.