Police unable to find any items linked to foot found on Petone Beach

Police scour Petone Beach after a foot was found on March 25.

Police have been unable to locate any items linked to the foot which was found on Petone Beach on Saturday.

A foot inside a shoe was found on Wellington's Petone Beach on Saturday March 25 by a member of the public.

Police were seen scouring the beach on Saturday morning, between the Petone Settlers Museum and the pier, after the discovery about 8am.

On March 28, a police spokesperson said water and land-based searches had ended in the area.

Police had been searching for any items relevant to the investigation but nothing was found.

Investigators were awaiting further details from pathology tests and results to identify the foot, the spokesperson said.