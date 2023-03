Police have appealed for information on missing man Joneper Canoy.

Police have appealed for information on a missing Wellington man last seen in Waikato.

Joneper Canoy, who is in his 40s, had only just moved to New Zealand and was based in Wellington, police said.

He was last seen on Tirau Rd, Cambridge, Waikato on Sunday.

”Police and his friends have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home.”

Police believe he may be trying to hitch-hike to Wellington.