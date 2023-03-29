Seafarers stuck overseas during Covid get apology over MIQ

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It had its detractors (Video first published in September 2021).

The Government has had to apologise to seafarers, some of whom were stuck in unfamiliar and "possibly dangerous" ports because of New Zealand's strict Covid-19 border rules.

Ombudsman Peter Boshier said in his finding that the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) acted “unreasonably” in its advice to then Covid-19 Response Minster Chris Hipkins, who refused to grant special entry permission to the seafarers.

“The consequences of being unable to return to New Zealand were particularly harsh for offshore seafarers,” he wrote.

The decision, published on Tuesday, is the end of a long road for seafarers, some of whom found themselves on the high seas unable to log onto the “virtual lobby” system for Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) , meaning they served back-to-back overseas tours away from family.

“They could be left stranded overseas in a potentially unfamiliar (and possibly dangerous) port with only a transit visa, or might be unable to disembark their ship and so end up doing back-to-back tours.”

It comes after Boshier earlier released his investigation into the wider MIQ system which found the Government did not adequately take into account the “very real impact” the MIQ allocation system would have on people’s lives. His office set a new record for complaints in the 2021/22 year with 7231, of which Covid-19 played a significant part.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Seafarers who complained about New Zealand’s Covid-19 border policies deserved an apology, the Ombudsman says (File photo).

Meanwhile, Grounded Kiwis, a group representing New Zealanders affected by MIQ, won their High Court challenge to the fairness of the virtual lobby system in April.

Now Boshier has considered the advice MBIE gave to the minister to inform his decision.

”MBIE acted unreasonably in providing the advice that it did to the minister in relation to offshore seafarers,” he said.

The advice failed to adequately look at New Zealand’s need for international cooperation on global trade, that seafarers were key workers, did not sufficiently look at their rights under the Bill of Rights, and drew an inappropriate comparison to fly-in, fly-out workers, Boshier said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins did not get proper advice from MBIE when he was Covid-19 Response Minister, the Ombudsman says.

“I accept that implementing a more individualised allocation system that considered individual circumstances and prioritised would have been difficult and costly, but in my view careful consideration of options for doing so was necessary given the profound impact the system was having on people,” he wrote in his decision.

“I note the High Court in the Grounded Kiwis judicial review proceedings also found the same from a human rights perspective.

“Offshore seafarers are an example of a class of New Zealanders who suffered from the lack of consideration of individual circumstances and prioritisation in [the managed isolation allocation system].”

He also recommended MBIE apologised to the two seafarers who lodged the complaint.

Seafarer Kevin Judkins, who helped the complainants, said they had received an apology.

“It was stock-standard, it was a disgrace,” he said.

Judkins got stuck in New Zealand for a year after returning from Malaysia in December 2020 and was “unemployable” because companies did not want to pay for the MIQ costs and had no assurance they could repatriate him after his tour.

“I was not alone,” he said.

Some spaces were given to seafarers outside the MIQ virtual lobby system but these were only for those in the Pacific islands, international seafarers who came to New Zealand to relieve crew, or New Zealanders whose tour ended in a New Zealand port, he said.

In a statement, the MBIE said it was committed to further work with relevant agencies to ensure the needs of New Zealand seafarers were included in any future response

“MBIE would also like to acknowledge those New Zealanders including members of the seafaring community who had difficulty securing a space in MIQ, many of whom remained overseas and separated from family, some in extremely difficult circumstances,” said Shayne Gray, general manager of MIQ said.

MIQ facilities were decommissioned last year, but MBIE’s statement said work has continued to improve the system should quarantine ever be needed again.