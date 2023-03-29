Breast cancer screening innovator named Wellingtonian of the Year

Ralph Highnam was the overall winner at the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards, and winner of the business category.

The founder of an internationally successful business screening millions of women for breast cancer across the world has taken home the supreme award at the annual Wellingtonian of the Year Awards.

Ralph Highnam said he was “absolutely staggered” to be named Wellingtonian of the Year at the event on Wednesday night. He also won the business category as the chief science and innovation officer at Volpara Health.

He had dedicated his entire career to “saving families of cancer, in particular breast cancer”, he said.

“I'm just incredibly grateful that people allowed us to actually do that mission of saving families from cancer on a global basis.”

Created and sponsored by The Dominion Post, the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards began in 1989 to celebrate the achievements and contributions across all sectors of the greater Wellington community.

Finalists were selected from nine categories: arts, business, community service, education, environment, public service, science and technology, sport and youth.

Over 400 people attended the event at the Embassy Theatre.

Highnam was recognised for his work in early detection and prevention through the AI software development which has become a leader in breast composition assessment, screening more than 13.5 million women across 39 countries.

He completed a PhD in engineering science at Oxford University, focused on mammography image analytics and the quantification of breast tissue from X-rays.

It was followed by seven more years of study, developing image processing systems before he founded Volpara Health along with three colleagues in 2009.

“To honour the women in my life and save families from cancer – that’s my mission,” Highnam said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Life and business partners Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood won the Jemina Gazley Spirit of Wellington Award on Wednesday evening. (File photo)

Awards event director John Dow said: “The combination of Ralph’s technologically and scientifically advanced creation, his business acumen taking his products and services successfully throughout the world, his personal compassion and commitment to supporting women and their families in their fight against cancer, make him a stand-out Wellingtonian of the Year recipient.”

The awards attracted a top class field in the nine categories, he said.

Philanthropists and multimillionaire property developers Dorothy Spotswood and Sir Mark Dunajtschik won the Jemina Gazley Spirit of Wellington Award.

Together with his partner Dorothy Spotswood, Dunajtschik donated $53m towards the $116m children’s hospital and child health service, which opened last September.

Dunajtschik received just about every major business award in Wellington before being handed international recognition with a knighthood for services to philanthropy at this year’s New Year honours.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Silver Ferns Netball player Tiana Metuarau took home the youth category award.

Among the finalists were White Fern Amelia Kerr, who was a finalist in the youth category, and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who scored two crucial tries in the Black Ferns World Cup final victory over England, who was a sports finalist, along with All Black and Hurricane favourites Ardie Savea, and netballer Kelly Jury.

Dow said it was always pleasing to see such talent recognised.

Last year, Teresea Olsen was crowned Wellingtonian of The Year – winning the Community Services category and then the supreme award for overseeing a Covid-19 vaccination programme in vulnerable communities in the Hutt Valley.

A full list of winners is available below.

The 2022 Dominion Post Wellingtonian Of The Year Award winners:

Arts – Sacha Copland

Business – Ralph Highnam

Community Service: Bill Daly

Education – Carwyn Jones

Environment – Paul Ward

Public Service – Alison Cadman

Science and Technology – Rod Badcock

Sport – Lewis Clareburt

Youth – Tiana Metuarau

World Class Welly Award – Wynton Rufer

The Enriching Wellington Award – Wellington Sculpture Trust – 40 years contributing to Wellington

The Jemina Gazley Spirit of Wellington Award – Dorothy Spotswood and Mark Dunajtschik

Wellingtonian of the Year – Ralph Highnam