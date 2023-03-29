Person cut from 'overturned' vehicle after crash in Lower Hutt in serious condition

One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash in Lower Hutt on Thursday evening. (File photo)

A person who had to be cut from their vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Lower Hutt, Wellington is in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kebbell Grove, Epuni about 6.45pm on Wednesday. The vehicle had reportedly overturned, a police spokesperson said.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and was extricated by fire crews, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson later confirmed they were transported to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person was transported to Masterton Hospital in a serious condition on Tuesday night after they were also cut out of their vehicle following a two-car crash in Carterton.

The crash at the intersection of Park Rd and Carters Line in Parkvale injured four people, a police spokesperson said.