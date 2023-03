One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash in Lower Hutt on Thursday evening. (File photo)

A person has had to be cut out of their vehicle after a single-vehicle crash in Lower Hutt, Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kebbell Grove, Epuni about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and was extricated by fire crews, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

They were in the care of ambulance.