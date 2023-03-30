'Well-loved' Wellington Zoo servals, Shanti and Tunde, die

Wellington Zoo's servals, Shanti and Tunde, have been euthanised under medical and welfare conditions.

The decision to put down the siblings was announced on Thursday.

Shanti's health deteriorated from malignant cancer in recent months, the zoo’s Facebook page said.

Born in the zoo together in 2006, Tunde’s welfare would be “severely compromised if was left to live as a solitary serval” and the decision was made to euthanise them both, the zoo’s post said.

“As carers for these animals, their welfare and how they experience life is always at the core of our work and these decisions are never easy. However, the decision to euthanise both servals was the best and kindest thing for them.”

Shanti and Tunde were well-loved by everyone at Wellington Zoo and would be greatly missed, it said.

Last year, Wellington Zoo’s two cheetahs were euthanised after their health began to fail.

Cango and Kunjuka died at the age of 13.

“They both showed symptoms of progressive arthritis and Kunjuka had chronic kidney disease; which are common in older cats of all species.”

A previous zoo cheetah, Charlie, died in 2017 after suffering deteriorating health.

The zoo euthanised its last two lions, Djane and Zahra, in April 2021. They both had age-related health conditions. However, early in 2022 two replacement lions arrived at the zoo.