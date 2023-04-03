Police considering charges after signalling car to stop before crash on Wellington motorway

Traffic was backed up after the crash, police say.

Police are considering charges for two people in a car who were left injured in a crash on a Wellington motorway, after they fled from police who signalled for them to stop.

The car was signalled to stop by police after it was seen being driven “erratically” on Molesworth St, Thorndon about 10.45am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The car failed to stop and fled, going onto State Highway 1 where it was found crashed a short time later, north of the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

“A pursuit was not initiated,” they said. Charges were being considered.

Two people in the car were injured and taken to hospital where they remained in a stable condition.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson later confirmed one person was taken to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.

Drivers were earlier warned of disruption with traffic backed up even after two lanes were opened.