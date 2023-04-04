Police resume search at Petone Beach where foot was found

Police scouring Petone Beach when a foot was first found by a member of the public on March 25.

Police have resumed a search in the water off Wellington's Petone Beach after a foot was found by a member of the public last month.

A foot inside a shoe was found on March 25, sparking a police search and investigation. Police had since been unable to locate any items linked to the foot and three days later, ended all water and land-based searches.

However, a police spokesperson confirmed inquiries were ongoing and police boat Lady Elizabeth IV and National Dive Squad had continued to search the area on Monday.

Police were awaiting further details from the pathology tests and results, the spokesperson said.

Police were seen scouring the beach, between the Petone Settlers Museum and the pier, after the discovery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson earlier said it was not being treated as a homicide investigation.