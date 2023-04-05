Wellington council asks the Government for help with falling lamp saga

Wellington City Council has confirmed a fault is seeing street lamps falling to the ground with deadly force.

The Wellington City Council is going to the Government for cash as the scale and cost of its plummeting street lamp problem rise significantly.

When the issue was first reported in February it was described as a fault in a “very small bad batch” of the city’s 17,000 street lamps. Then it was upgraded to about 1000. The council has had preliminary findings into the issue for a number of weeks but is refusing to release those.

It previously confirmed the lamps could maim or kill if they hit someone.

But it is understood the scale of the problem has risen significantly beyond 1000 and so has the cost, leading to the council asking the Government, via Waka Kotahi NZTA, to come to the party.

Neighbouring mayors Anita Baker, in Porirua, and Campbell Barry, in Lower Hutt, have confirmed they did not share Wellington’s issues because their cities had lamps and connections designed for windy places.

It is the latest cost pressure on the council, which delivered three big annual rate hikes in a row as it dealt with failing pipes across the city, rising insurance rates and the tail-end of Covid costs while it embarked on the major part of being a 20% funder of the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul.

The lamps have an estimated weight of 15kg – about the size of a male adult wolverine.

Wellington City councillors were supposed to be getting a briefing from staff on Tuesday about the problem and solution.

But this was delayed, with councillors told it was because the council was awaiting confirmation from Waka Kotahi about “possible financial support”.

By the time councillors are briefed it will be more than two months since the council began “urgently probing” the issue, with transport and infrastructure manager Brad Singh​ saying the failures of the fittings presented “a clearly unacceptable danger to the public”.

While much about the issue remains secret, what is known is that there is a problem in some of Wellington’s 17,000 street lamps where a spigot – a connecting part – is failing, leading to the lamps drooping then falling.

Even city councillors have struggled to get timely information from council staff.

“It seems they have done some investigations so why can’t we find out what they said?” said councillor Ray Chung​.

He confirmed he got the email about the delayed briefing and wrote back asking for it to be reinstated.

Diane Calvert​ said the issue first came to councillors’ and public attention via media.

“From a governance perspective, elected members should have been given the known details straight away even if a solution had not been determined,” she said.

“Two months later we and the public are still waiting despite repeated requests.”

Mayor Tory Whanau​ said she was looking forward to hearing back from staff “in due course”.

“Council officers are working diligently to ensure the response to the situation is appropriate, financially prudent, and as timely as practicable.”

Councillor Ben McNulty​ confirmed he was yet to get any firm idea of the scale of the problem from council staff, but he would rather wait so they could get fully briefed on the problem and options for fixing it.