Birthday party drama as Mongrel mobster arrives with pump action shotgun

A shotgun was fired down the hall of a house in Upper Hutt during a party, a judge says. (File photo)

An Upper Hutt birthday took a dangerous turn when tattooed Mongrel Mob member Justin McGoldrich arrived and started firing a pump action shotgun down the hall.

McGoldrich was sentenced to six years in jail at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday having earlier pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated wounding. The victim was wounded.

Justice Francis Cooke described what happened on the night of January 10, 2022, when a Mongrel Mob member was robbed by a member of a rival gang.

They found the rival’s address and collected McGoldrich then went to other homes to collect more people and the shotgun. After stopping at the Z patrol station in Mana at 10.40pm, they made their way to the victim’s Upper Hutt home, where a birthday party was underway.

McGoldrich grabbed the shotgun and took it to the door where he “brandished” it at occupants then fired it three times when the victim entered.

They then got in the car and drove off but did not stop for police until the car was stopped using a tyre deflation device.

‘You have had things hard but you still made your own bad choices,’ Justice Francis Cooke told Justin McGoldrich.

Justice Cooke was not buying into Defence Lawyer Chris Tennet’s argument that McGoldrich – a Mongrel Mob member of four years – was not the ring leader but did knock 25% of his original sentencing start point of nine years due to his early guilty plea.

Justice Cooke said the Mongrel Mob had been a significant part of McGoldrich’s early life. He had taken methamphetamine from an early age, used it frequently, and was on the drug on the night he fired a shotgun into the party.

“You have had things hard but you still made your own bad choices,” he said.

That included returning to New Zealand from Australia, where he had a “promising sporting career”.

He also knocked of 10% off the sentence for remorse and the social and cultural deprivation McGoldrich came from.

It was previously reported another man in the car that night, who stayed in the car, was convicted and discharged.

Teimana Tawhai, who was also there, was sentenced in February to five years and two months in jail.