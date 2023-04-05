Wellington in for a decade of pain while infrastructure woes fixed, mayor warns

Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington. (Video first published in December 2021, consultation has now closed)

Wellington’s mayor is warning of a decade of pain while the city’s infrastructure is improved, as work begins to streamline one of the main routes into the capital.

On Wednesday, the sod was turned on a new roundabout for Aotea Quay, which will replace the traffic light-controlled intersection just north of Sky Stadium.

The project is set to improve access to freight yards and reduce tailbacks at the traffic lights for trucks. It’s also designed to allow for public transport future-proofing in the form of bus lanes.

Aotea Quay carries more than 32,000 vehicles with 9% of those being commercial traffic. It also serves a significant number of Wellington’s bus routes heading north from the city.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said he wanted to see a similar transformation for Wellington to the work that was done on Auckland’s Quay Street, a $350 million revamp of the city’s downtown waterfront.

“Quay Street used to be a multi-lane mini motorway similar to this that cut the city off from its waterfront. And today it’s been completely transformed to offer better public transport options, better cycling infrastructure to give people more alternatives to cars,” he said.

A new roundabout for Aotea Quay will replace the traffic light-controlled intersection just north of Sky Stadium.

Wood was joined on Wednesday by Wellington mayor Tory Whanau and regional councillor Thomas Nash as well as representatives from local iwi, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Whanau said the city was in for a decade of pain as infrastructure was improved, but it had to happen.

"I've been very clear that the next 10 years are going to be very difficult,” she said.

“You will see a lot more road cones around, but I like to think of them as markers of progress.

“We’ve under-invested in our infrastructure for so many years, and so I’ll be helping lead the city through this transformation.”

The design for the new Aotea Quay roundabout, due to finish construction in 2024.

Construction of the roundabout will begin at the end of April and finish next year.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight said the project would also benefit ferry passengers for the new terminal that was under construction to accommodate Interislander’s larger ferries.

“How many people have accidentally come off at Aotea Quay and had to do the U-turn of shame?”

Speight said the roundabout would mean better access to the terminals while encouraging motorists headed for the city to stay on the motorway.

When the minister was asked if this would add to the seemingly permanent traffic jam at the Terrace Tunnel, Wood said “I don’t believe it will.”

(From Left) Let's Get Wellington Moving programme director Sarah Gardner, Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash, Minister Michael Wood, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau, Taranaki Whanui representative Leslie Brown, and Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight turn the first sod on new Aotea Quay roundabout.

The damage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle has raised questions around whether funding for existing projects will be re-prioritised.

However, the minister was adamant that any Let’s Get Wellington Moving projects will be unaffected.

“Part of the problem of New Zealand transport planning in the past has it's been it's always been focused just on what's in front of us and hasn't [been] planned properly.

“Let's Get Wellington Moving programme is not just about what we do in the next year or two. It's about what we do for the next 20 to 30 years. And the key thing about it is it's staged because we can't stop making the big investments we need to make for the future,” Wood said.