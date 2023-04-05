Construction to start on connecting Evans Bay walking and biking paths next week

Work will start after Easter to complete the 780-meter section of new walking and biking paths on Evans Bay Parade between Weka Bay and Little Karaka Bay.

Work will start after Easter on a new section of a bike and walking path along Evans Bay that will make it easier for those from the eastern suburbs to get to Wellington’s city centre.

A 780-metre section along Evans Bay Pde between Weka Bay and Little Karaka Bay will be link previously completed new paths.

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete and will include strengthening and building up sections of seawall, putting in a new pedestrian crossing at Balaena Bay and a safer crossing point at Weka Bay, and improving the intersection of Maida Vale Rd and Evans Bay Pde and the Weka Bay bus stop.

But before work can start, a Wellington-based penguin detection dog and handler from the Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute will be brought in to find any kororā (little blue penguins) or nesting sites.

READ MORE:

* 'Frustrating': Calls for safer pedestrian crossings for disabled people

* Wellington city council approves Greta Point to Cobham Drive cycleway

* Cafe owner fears closure if council back pedals on Evans Bay cycleway

* Wellington retaining and sea walls in 'very poor condition', council documents show



Victoria Barton-Chapple/Supplied Miro a penguin detector at Evans Bay who has been brought in to find any kororā (little blue penguins) before construction starts.

From Tuesday, Wellington City Council contractor Downer will start working from Weka Bay with parts of the parade down to one lane between 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and speed and traffic management restrictions in place. There may also be temporary detours through the work zone for those walking, scooting or biking along the path.

Brad Singh, the council’s transport and infrastructure manager, said it was the narrowest part of the route between Oriental Bay and Greta Point. It had taken longer than expected to complete the investigative and planning work required.

Singh said the seawall work follows on from the new walls that were completed at Ōmarukaikuru (Pt Jerningham) and would create more space for the new paths and improve resilience along this part of the coast.

”Making it safe and easy for people to ride, walk, and use public transport for everyday trips is key to rapidly cutting emissions,” he said.

“We’re asking everyone who travels around the bays to take extra care and be patient while the work is being done.”