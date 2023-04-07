Wellington street lamp clangs to ground as kids are on way to school

A street lamp fell onto a pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd in Berhampore as children were making their way to the nearby primary school.

Further evidence of the danger of Wellington's falling street lamps has come to light with one crashing to the ground at a pedestrian crossing as children were making their way to school.

A Berhampore School parent, who asked not to be identified, notified the Wellington City Council of the incident on March 17 and has now supplied that to media after the council "didn’t even have the courtesy to respond". He confirmed the lamp fell with a loud “clang” in a strong southerly.

“While dropping my son at Berhampore School, I witnessed a street light fall off right above a traffic light crossing and parents and kids were using the crossing 30 seconds earlier,” his complaint to the council said.

“This would have killed someone if it happened as they were crossing. It even landed on the yellow pad at the traffic light. I’m quite shocked this is happening and concerned about everyone's safety.”

Another concerned member of the public called the fire service about a street lamp that was “hanging completely loose and flailing in the wind” over a school crossing in Khandallah, and it was removed just before the 3pm school pick up time.

“It’s crazy that they aren’t furiously removing these before they kill someone,” she said.

The problem with the street lamps came to light in February, when former city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman found one that had dropped to the ground at Evans Bay. However, there was no suggestion this was close to hitting people.

Calvi-Freeman was staggered to hear how close a lamp had come to hitting people and said the council must by now know which lamps were potentially faulty and should be checking them with urgency.

The council initially said the problem was with a connecting part – called a spigot – that was failing and leading to the lamp drooping then crashing to the ground.

It originally said only a small handful of lamps were affected. This was then changed to about 1000 of the city’s 17,000 lamps but it is understood this number has now grown significantly.

The lamps have an estimated 15kg weight and the council has confirmed they could maim or kill. It ordered an urgent probe into the issue, which has now gone on for nearly two months with councillors and the public kept in the dark about what it had found or what the solution was going to be.

The council has had preliminary findings for more than a month.

Southern/Paekawakawa ward councillor Nureddin Abdurahman said the saga was serious no matter how many of the lamps were falling.

“If it is falling on a child’s head [or coming close], it is a big deal ... we need to be taking it very seriously.”

Fellow ward councillor Laurie Foon said the issue had her concerned about residents’ safety.

“Yes I’d like the situation to move faster but it makes sense to have an update from Waka Kotahi – or they can help us to fix this our rate payers will appreciate that.”

It was this week confirmed the council was asking Waka Kotahi for help in fixing the issue.

Council spokesperson Richard Maclean said the council was aware of three other lamps that had come loose since the first ones were reported on Evans Bay Parade. Two in Khandallah came loose in Cyclone Gabrielle but were caught before they dropped, as was one in Johnsonville.

The Berhampore lamp was immediately passed onto contractors to deal with.

Berhampore School has been approached for comment.