Wellington celebrates 100 days to go until the Fifa Women's World Cup

Fifa has unveiled the brand identity for the 2023 Women's World Cup, featuring the work of indigenous artists from New Zealand and Australia. (First published October 2021)

The 100-day countdown has begun for the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup when tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on Wellington which is hosting seven group matches, a round of sixteen and a quarter-final.

Thirty-two nations will be competing in the tournament, co-hosted between Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

“It’s a huge opportunity to celebrate women’s sports,” said Warrick Dent, Wellington NZ general manager of events and experience.

“To have something of this scale in Wellington and New Zealand is quite special.”

READ MORE:

* Fifa Women's World Cup: Fan chant to be unveiled, tickets to go on sale with 100 days to go

* Fifa Women's World Cup: Why tickets are only just coming back on sale

* NZ travellers warned US visitors for Fifa Women's World Cup will slow visas



Fifa predicted 30,000 international visitors for the Women’s World Cup, along with a large domestic audience.

The first game to kick-off at Wellington’s Sky Stadium will be Spain versus Costa Rica on July 21. Six days later, the rematch of the 2019 final between the defending champion United States and the Netherlands, is expected to be the hottest ticket.

The US national team were expected to bring a “huge number” of US visitors to New Zealand leading the US Embassy to warn Kiwis planning to travel to the US to apply for visas early. The US team drew an estimated 130,000 fans to Europe for the 2019 cup.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Crystal Dunn (L) and Becky Sauerbrunn of USA take the field to warm up during the International friendly fixture match between the New Zealand Football Ferns and the United States at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on January 18.

In an open letter to New Zealanders, US captain Becky Sauerbrunn said she spoke for her and her teammates when she said she was “thrilled” to be playing their group stage matches in New Zealand.

In January, ticket sales for the Football Ferns friendly game against the US broke records as Wellington got a taster of what is to come.

“During our trip ... we met many wonderful people, learnt about the diverse culture of the country and truly enjoyed playing at the venues that will host our World Cup group matches,” Sauerbrunn said.

Supplied Warrick Dent, Wellington NZ general manager of events and experience says the rematch between the US and Netherlands would bring a welcomed influx of visitors to the capital city.

A total of 650,000 tickets have been sold across the 64 matches to be played in New Zealand and Australia, with almost 150,000 sold for the 29 matches to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.More tickets go on sale from 2pm Tuesday.

By mid-January, Fifa reported that more than 500,000 tickets were sold, with chief women’s football officer, New Zealander Sarai Bareman, claiming 2023 would be the biggest and most successful women’s World Cup yet.

Dent said the game would be an economic boost for the capital and was confident that it had capacity to host an influx of tourists, despite the hospitality and other sectors facing significant staffing issues.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Unity Pitch has been touring the cities hosting games for the Fifa Women's World Cup, kicking off in 100 days. It was being set up in Wellington on Monday.

He said the diversity of the tournament and its hosts would be reflected in the Unity Pitch – a colourful football pitch, touring host cities which would be set up for use on Wellington’s Queen’s Wharf from Tuesday , celebrating the countdown.

A four-day programme this week would see a variety of events including regional mayors going head-to-head in a footy game, a keepie uppie challenge, Special Olympics, university hall competition and free time for the public to enjoy a kick-about.

A fan chant unique to the tournament will be unveiled at a 100-days-to-go event on Tuesday morning at Eden Park.