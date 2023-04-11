100 days to Women's World Cup, football fever hits Wellington waterfront

Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin”, is the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Wellington’s waterfront is hosting the city’s newest football pitch with kids and public servants alike trying it out.

The Unity Pitch has been touring the host cities for the upcoming tournament. It is due to stay in Wellington until Saturday, April 15 and is open to the public for a casual kickabout.

The event at the pitch on Tuesday coincided with 100 days until the massive event begins and local councillors took to the pitch to face off in short five-a-side matches.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said the match against Hutt City Council was his first attempt at an organised game of football.

“I was defending at the back, so I wasn’t getting close up to goal but it was all good fun.

“We’ve got Sweden coming up and staying round our way, so I think people in Upper Hutt are starting to see it all building up.”

The Hutt councils battled it out with Upper Hutt coming out 1-0 on top. Despite this, the overall winners were Porirua City Council who beat Guppy’s side 1-0.

Games were refereed by Wellington comedian Karen O’Leary – a long time player for her club Brooklyn Northern United.

Conor Knell/Stuff Karen O'Leary referees Porirua and Upper Hutt councillors at Unity Pitch in Wellington

“It was different but it was good fun. A few teams [were] dirtier than others, but it was great to see them battling it out on the pitch.”

O’Leary acknowledged how big the tournament would be for both football and women’s sport.

“I think it's worth acknowledging the impact that Black Ferns had when they won the World Cup. I think that did great things for women’s sport.

“And so even if they’ve never watched a game before, I think people will really get behind what will be a great spectacle.”

Alongside the pitch, NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) brought along its cryochamber - the only one of its kind in the country.

Stuff Upper Hutt battle it out with Porirua City Council on the Unity Pitch in Wellington.

Used extensively by professional footballers in Europe, NZCIS general manager Jamie Tout​ said the chamber is said to aid muscle injuries and sore spots.

“Basically, it’s one big cubicle ice bath.”

“Other sports facilities simply haven’t had the funds to get these. But we have the Hurricanes, the Phoenix, and the Black Ferns based with us which helped us to secure the facility.”

The cryochamber had its temperature set at -100 C to mark the 100 days till the tournament commences.

Conor Knell/Stuff The NZCIS cryochamber is set at -100C to mark 100 days until the start of the Women's World Cup

WellingtonNZ events general manager Warrick Dent said the pitch is for everyone to use over the coming days.

“If you’re a kid, if you’re passing by, or even if you’re an office worker coming for a quick kick about, it’s open to all.

“We might not be a major footballing nation, but we’re definitely an events nation and I think as we come into the games and people see how big this is, it’ll do a huge amount for growing New Zealand Football and New Zealand sport in general.”

The pitch stands outside the northern entrance to TSB Arena on Queen’s Wharf.