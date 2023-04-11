Scale of Wellington's falling lamp problem to be revealed a day early

Video has emerged showing Wellington's plummeting lamps are not new to 2023.

Wellington City councillors – and the public – will finally get a full picture of the scale of the city’s falling lamp problem after a briefing was moved forward a day.

The council has come under fire for its secrecy around the issue with even councillors in the dark about why 15kg street lamps – installed in 2017 – have been falling to the streets with potentially deadly force.

Councillors were meant to be getting a briefing from staff on the issue last week, but that was delayed until Thursday this week as the council sought funding from Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Councillor Diane Calvert on Tuesday confirmed Mayor Tory Whanau had emailed councillors saying the briefing was now on Wednesday. It did not say why the briefing was moved forward. It is understood the council will also make a public statement about the issue on Wednesday.

While evidence has recently emerged of a street lamp falling in 2021, the issue became public knowledge in February when former councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman highlighted a fallen lamp near his home in Wellington’s Evans Bay.

Supplied A street lamp fell onto a pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd in Berhampore as children were making their way to the nearby primary school.

This led to the council saying a “small number” of lamps had an issue in a connecting part, which could cause them to sag then drop.

This small number was later updated to 1000 of the city’s 17,000 lamps but it is understood this number has grown since.

The council has had preliminary findings of an urgent investigation into the issue for at least five weeks.

Wednesday will be the first time councillors, and the public, will get to see how serious the issue is.

The council has previously confirmed the falling lamps could maim or kill. One fell on a pedestrian crossing in Berhampore in March as children were on their way to school.

Whanau’s office has been approached for comment.