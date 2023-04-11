'It’s really hard to explain how beautiful they are': NZ's new snow leopards settle in

Wellington Zoo’s – and New Zealand’s – new snow leopards are out exploring their new home before they meet zoo vistors from Wednesday.

The two female cats, Asha and Manju, arrived from Australia at the beginning of April and were let out to their 700m² enclosure on Tuesday afternoon after completing quarantine. They were born in Melbourne as part of a scientifically managed international breeding programme.

Chief executive Karen Fifield​ saying Asha and Manju’s arrival has been “long awaited”.

“They are beautiful animals and it’s really hard to explain just in a photograph how beautiful they are until you see them moving and be up close to one,” she said.

Their purpose-built enclosure, a $6-million development that took 18 months to build, mimics snow leopards’ steep and rocky natural habitat. It comes with area that has a mix of grass and sand surfaces and cooler areas, while platforms and high areas give the snow leopards to look over the zoo.

Asha and Manju also get caves where they could get up and close with visitors, and an indoor den.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Manju looks at her new surroundings at Wellington Zoo which has long awaited the arrival of the big cats.

The zoo’s safety, assets and sustainability director Chris Jerram said​ there has been forward planning into the enclosure’s design, including space to install more cooling systems if needed.

“It’s trying to create a versatile space,” he said. “If we were needing to do maintenance work on one of half of the habitat, the snow leopards could still have the other half of the habitat safely while staff do a bit of work.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Zoo's director safety, assets and sustainability Chris Jerram has helped design the leopards’ new home.

Plans to bring snow leopards to New Zealand began in 2020, but they have been on the zoo’s wishlist since 2011.

The species is classified as vulnerable in the wild, with less than 7000 remaining due to threats from habitat reduction, conflicts with humans and climate change. Most of them are spread across central Asia in China, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Fifield said visitors might be surprised at the size of the snow leopards as they only “all fluff and tail” and weigh only 30 kgs, smaller than the zoo’s lions and Sumatran tigers.

She also said Asha and Manju could help visitors think in terms of their behaviour and what that does for animals from within New Zealand to half a world away at the Himalayas.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Manju the snow leopard was out and about in her new home at Wellington Zoo.

“It’s not that far away, the planet’s small when it comes to these sorts of environmental issues and we’re seeing them all around the world.”

The zoo will be hosting snow leopard-themed activities on April 15-16, the weekend after the official opening, and visitors will learn about the mountain communities that live alongside them and how could people take climate action to protect them.