Wellington falling lamp saga: All 17,000 faulty, council forgot to factor wind

Video has emerged showing Wellington's plummeting lamps are not new to 2023.

The Wellington City Council has delivered a mea culpa after confirming its own choice was behind every single one of Wellington’s 17,000 street lamps being at risk of falling because it forgot to factor in the wind.

The council on Wednesday ended weeks of secrecy and briefed councillors on the problem and issued a statement, confirming it first knew of an issue in 2018.

Faulty parts in Wellington’s 17,000 street lamps need replacing and multiple lamps had hit the ground before the council ordered an urgent investigation.

The council is prioritising fixing 3200 heavier lamps in high risk areas with about 600 fixed so far. All up, 17 have crashed to the ground so far.

The root of the problem is a connecting part in some of the city’s 17,000 LED street lamps, which were installed in 2017. It causes the lamps to sag and drop.

Their weight is estimated now confirmed at up to 11.2kg and the council has confirmed they could kill or maim. One fell in March near school children in Berhampore.

Supplied A street lamp fell onto a pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd in Berhampore as children were making their way to the nearby primary school.

Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter​ said the adaptors were incorporated into the design at the council request in 2019, so they could be adapted to keep glare from properties.

Testing had shown the adaptors could hold 60kg, but they were unsuitable for Wellington’s windy conditions and were fatiguing over time.

“It’s clear our processes at the time weren’t up to scratch. We’ve now made significant improvements in this area to avoid this issue happening again,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One of the street lamps that broke free of its pole and crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

“Our community expects better, and we expect better.”

The adaptors were being removed to fix the issue. The job would take about a year and cost $6 million with the heaviest ones the top priority.

“We are working as hard and fast as we can to solve this issue.”

The first known failure was in 2018. The council went to the manufacturer to investigate, but it was not thought to be widespread. The council was again alerted in 2020, but the issue was not thought to be widespread.

But it was when former city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman in February went public with a fallen lamp near his Evans Bay home that it became clear there was a flaw in the lamps.

The council originally said it was only a small handful of lamps affected, then increased that to about 1000, but it is understood the number has increased again.