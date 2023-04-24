My Wellington: Imagining a new Island Bay

When Geordie Rogers looks out over Island Bay, from the balcony of his rental, he imagines the neighbourhood transformed – a diverse community, connected to the city by light rail, many of its residents living in apartments. It’s somewhere the rental advocate can imagine living long-term. If only his landlord will let him stay.

Whereabouts do you live, and why?

When I was trying to find a new rental last year, I had one basic requirement: somewhere I can live, and stay healthy. That might sound like a pretty low bar – it’s one most rentals in Wellington don’t clear.

I ended up in Island Bay, renting a room in a massive 1970s-era house, on the hill. It’s not a bad time at all, except for the rotting beams underneath the house, which our landlord still hasn’t looked at.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me 'profiting from a human rights crisis' by not blocking sub-par rentals

* House insurance - how long will we be able to afford it?

* Vexatious landlord Cheryl Scott: the scion of a property empire, or a fantasist?



If my landlord lets me stay here, I like to imagine seeing the suburb transformed in the next five to ten years.

The community, at the moment, feels isolated and very individualised. I imagine the suburb becoming more densely populated, with people who know one another because they live in the same building, not just because their kids go to the same school.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Geordie Rogers recently missed the number one bus, from Island Bay into town, by a matter of minutes. The next few buses were cancelled – delaying him by roughly an hour. (He wasn’t smiling on that occasion.)

To get to work, I travel by bike or bus.

My preference would be to cycle. On a rainy day, it’s not really safe to do that. I don’t mind cycling in the rain. But when you’re cycling from Island Bay through Berhampore, particularly up the Rintoul St hill, it can get a little hairy. Typically, it’s low visibility, and there’s heavy traffic, cars pulling in and out.

There are no dedicated cycleways. That means people open their car doors on you. To avoid that, you have to cycle in the middle of the lane. When you do that, drivers can get incredibly angry at you. They might overtake you on double yellow lines, even when they can’t see over the hill.

On those days, I bus. One day, hopefully soon, they’ll realise they need a light rail route through there – or at the very least dedicated cycle lanes.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to …

Go and buy a massive donut from Dough Bakery. It’s a guilty pleasure in the colloquial sense, not in the literal sense – there’s no guilt involved!

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Geordie Rogers can imagine a more connected Island Bay in the not-so-distant future – and he’d like to be a part of it, if his landlord lets him re-sign the lease at his rental.

The most contentious issue in my neighbourhood is …

Cycleways and buses. The most vocal people are those who oppose the cycleway, some of them literally putting tacks on the lane to stop people using it. Next would be the group of people, myself included, who are incredibly wound up about the buses being late.

But I think the biggest issue is the cost of living and the cost of renting.

When I look out over Island Bay, I think the natural landscape is truly beautiful. I’m always aware, in those moments, that there are people who used to live here, who can’t afford to now. People who want to live here can't. Some people, in the community, are protected by hordes of wealth.

We have the resources for everyone to share in this beauty; I can’t wait for them to move in!

The perfect Saturday morning in the city involves ...

Getting out in that nature I spend so much time looking out on. From Island Bay, I can bike across into town, heading north. Or I can go south, and then I’ve got Ōwhiro Bay on the right, where I can cycle up a massive hill. Or I can go to the left, and visit Lyall Bay or Moa Point.

If I were mayor for a term ...

I would prioritise reforming the way the council consults with communities, re-framing consultation as an inquisitive process, rather than a preformative one, reaching into communities who aren’t typically included in that process.

These processes are typically done through residents associations at the moment – but organising consultation around the ownership of property just reinforces this myth that property values are more important than anything else.

We need to be having these conversations. My neighbours should feel free to approach me on the street, I really do mean that. Sometimes, though, I might be rushing to catch a late bus.